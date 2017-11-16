Cameroon: Exploitation of Oil/Raw Materials - African Countries Always At Losing End

Prof Grégoire Biyogo made the pronouncement recently, while presenting a study in the presence of Littoral Governor.

Going by statistics from credible sources including OPEP, Cameroon occupies the 13th rank in Africa and 51th in the world on petroleum production indices. In addition, statistics from the African Development Bank shows that Cameroon is the third richest country in Sub Saharan Africa in terms of petroleum revenue making some 32 billion dollarsin 2017. The aforementioned is contained in a study carried out by Prof Grégoire Biyogo, who happens to be the Director of Doctorate School, University Centre of Management in Paris. The study that duel on the geopolitics of petroleum and raw materials in Africa, with emphasis on the Gulf of Guinea, disclosed that the riches from oil does not reflect the development in most countries and that the most developed are not always the richest from petroleum revenue. He cited the example of Ethiopia which is the19th in oil production in Africayet more developed than some countries better placed on the oil production chart. He said countries with oil and raw materials are always hit by crisis and urged the concerned governments to surpass the temptation of external manipulation.He opined that governments should carter for injustices, introduce equitable sharing of riches and effectively debate and listen to all parties in order to preserve unity. In the presence of the Governor of the Littoral Region, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, he advanced that African countries rich in oil and other raw materials are always at the losing end when it comes to partnership agreement with the West for exploitation which he said it is always 75-25 or 80-20 per cent in favour of the West. Pr Blaise Alfred Ngando of the Yaounde II University said Prof Grégoire Biyogo trained in Philosophy, Political Science atthe Sorbonne University. He lectures political science at the Doctorate schools in Paris VIII, and Paris East. He also lectures in the Doctorate school in Douala, Yaounde I and II, UCAC, UPAC and ENS with the status of associate professor, and a member of the Scientific Board of the doctorate school of Fondation AfricAvenir International in Douala.