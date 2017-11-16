Kenya: Kahiga Retains Team Picked By Gakuru

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has retained county executives picked by his predecessor Wahome Gakuru, and the officials will be sworn in Thursday.

The nine executives and county secretary Benjamin Gachichio will take the oath of office at an event that will be presided over by chief magistrate Wendy Kagendo.

The executives lost their jobs barely a week after they were sworn in following the death of Governor Gakuru in a road accident.

PAYMENTS

The county executives took the oath of office on October 30 but ceased to hold office on November 7.

Mr Muthui Kariuki, who has retained the Infrastructure and Communication docket, said he and his counterparts cannot authorise any payments in their departments until they take the oath of office.

"The governor was sworn in against his wish because services in the county had come to a standstill. We also cannot do anything until we have been sworn in," he said.

Article 179 of the Constitution stipulates that if a vacancy arises in the office of the county governor, members of the county executive committee appointed under clause (2)(b) cease to hold office.

MANIFESTO

Mr Kahiga said he decided to retain the executives appointed by Dr Gakuru since they had picked the names together and were important in fulfilling the late governor's manifesto.

"I will work with these people to deliver Dr Gakuru's vision for the people of Nyeri," he said an interview.

At the same time, burial arrangements for Dr Gakuru are under way.

Members of the county assembly, led by Speaker John Kaguchia, visited Dr Gakuru's home in Kiricho village, where he will be laid to rest.

They promised to support Mr Kahiga and his executives in carrying forward Dr Gakuru's legacy.