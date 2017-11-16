16 November 2017

Kenya: Governors' Induction Forum Set for Next Tuesday

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Council of Governors will next week hold an induction conference for newly elected county bosses and their deputies.

The two-day event, whose theme is 'Better Governance and Accountability for ultimate devolution dividends to all Kenyans' has been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Diani Reef Hotel, Kwale County.

The event is expected to assist and enlighten 25 new Governors on their roles and responsibilities regarding the management of resources at the county level.

Only 22 Governors retained their seats in August 8 General Election.

It will further offer the elected county chief executives a platform to share their experiences, as well as create a working rapport with donors, national government and the private sector.

Key topics to be discussed include public finance management framework for equitable distribution of revenue between the two levels of government.

