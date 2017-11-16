16 November 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Strengthening the Capacity of CSOs to Engage the Parliament of Ghana

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Representatives of 15 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) will be meeting in Tamale, Ghana from 16th to 17th November 2017 to build their professional capacity to engage the Parliament of Ghana. The training will be held at the Nim Avenue Hotel in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The activity is implemented by the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA) under a programme entitled Strengthening CSOs in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions of Ghana to Engage Parliament. It is funded by the Embassy of France in Ghana as part of the "French Solidarity Project-Strengthening Capacity of CSOs in Ghana". This training is part of a one-year project composed of a series of capacity-building activities aimed at enhancing civil society-parliamentary engagement for a more effective participation and representation in governance and decision-making processes by citizens of the three northern regions of Ghana.

ACEPA is a not-for-profit organisation registered in Ghana, dedicated to building the capacity of African Parliaments and elected representative bodies at all levels of governance.

Also in attendance will be representatives from NORSAAC and the CARE International USAID-funded Northern Ghana Governance Activity.

Source: ISD

Ghana

Five Companies Support National Farmers' Day

Five companies have donated food items, insecticides and an amount of money in cheques to the Ministry of Food and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.