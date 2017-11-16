Ghana: Strengthening the Capacity of CSOs to Engage the Parliament of Ghana

press release

Representatives of 15 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) will be meeting in Tamale, Ghana from 16th to 17th November 2017 to build their professional capacity to engage the Parliament of Ghana. The training will be held at the Nim Avenue Hotel in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The activity is implemented by the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA) under a programme entitled Strengthening CSOs in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions of Ghana to Engage Parliament. It is funded by the Embassy of France in Ghana as part of the "French Solidarity Project-Strengthening Capacity of CSOs in Ghana". This training is part of a one-year project composed of a series of capacity-building activities aimed at enhancing civil society-parliamentary engagement for a more effective participation and representation in governance and decision-making processes by citizens of the three northern regions of Ghana.

ACEPA is a not-for-profit organisation registered in Ghana, dedicated to building the capacity of African Parliaments and elected representative bodies at all levels of governance.

Also in attendance will be representatives from NORSAAC and the CARE International USAID-funded Northern Ghana Governance Activity.

Source: ISD