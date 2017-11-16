16 November 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Visits Adentan Municipality

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his promises to Ghanaians are not mere campaign talk and that they will be fulfilled, citing the Free Senior High School policy implementation as an example.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking during an inspection of a mushroom project in the Adentan Municipality on Monday.

The Adentan Municipal Assembly (AdMA), Centre for Local Government Advocacy (CLGA) and the Local Government Network (LOGNET) are working together with other local and national actors to implement the project.

The President expressed gratitude to Nii Torgbo, Chief of Ogbojo, for making land available to the Assembly for the project ANF for his efforts in supporting the development of the Municipality.

Nii Torgbo and other chiefs of Adentan appealed to the President to give Adentan a hospital.

The Chief Executive for Adentan, Hon. Nii-Noi Adumuah, thanked the President for the visit and for keeping to the promises made to Ghanaians.

The Greater Accra regional tour was the ninth region that the President had toured. The regional tours will end with the tour of the Eastern region.

Source: ISD (Cornelia Asante Obeng)

