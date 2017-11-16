Kenya: SA Corporates Urged to Support Children, Reduce Poverty in Kenya

Nairobi — The South African High Commission has urged South African companies in Kenya to support the children in informal settlements in a bid to improve the economic development of the country.

Speaking during the commemoration of the Nelson Mandela International Day at her residence, South African High Commissioner to Kenya Koleka A. Mqulwana stressed the need to work closely with the communities in a bid to raise their standards of living.

"Poverty reduction in Africa is a universal effort towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. We have joined forces with South African investors in Kenya to honour former President Mandela and also show our commitment to inspiring our children to achieve their dreams as we prepare them for positions of leadership in future," said Mqulwana.

The Nelson Mandela International Day which rallies South Africans and others around the world to dedicate 67 minutes to serving the needy in the community serves as a tribute to the late President Nelson Mandela and his legacy.

The event which is celebrated globally every July 18 at the request of the United Nations was postponed in Kenya due to the 8th August elections.

The event was graced by top leadership of among other organizations ENGEN, South Africa Airways, MTN Business-Kenya, NED Bank, Nairobi Bottlers and Kansai Plascon Kenya Limited.

The United Nations recognized Nelson Mandela's values and his dedication to the service of humanity, in the fields of conflict resolution, race relations, the promotion and protection of human rights, reconciliation, gender equality and the rights of children and other vulnerable groups, as well as the fight against poverty and the promotion of social justice.