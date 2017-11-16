Sierra Leone: Woman, 44, Remanded for Sexually Abusing Teenage Boy

Forty-four year old Adama Sesay was yesterday remanded at the Female Correctional Centre by Magistrate Abdul Sherriff, presiding at the Siaka Steven Street Magistrates' Court No.7.

The accused is before the court on two counts of sexual abuse contrary to the Sexual Offences Act of 2012.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person on a date between 23rd December and August, 2017, at N2 Low Cost Housing, Kissy, sexually abusing the thirteen year old boy.

Also, Abass Kargbo, 18, was remanded on allegation of having sexually penetrated a seven year old child, contrary to law.

Kargbo was charged with one count of sexual penetration as the police alleged that on Sunday, 20 August, 2017 at Leicester Road, he sexually penetrated a seven year-old girl.

Meanwhile, in another sexual offence case, one Amara Momoh, 20, made his twenty-fifth appearance before the same magistrate following his arraignment for sexually penetrating a sixteen year old child at Eco Centre, Hamilton village.

All three accused persons were denied bail and the matters adjourned to Wednesday, 15 November for further hearing.