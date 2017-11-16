14 November 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Woman, 44, Remanded for Sexually Abusing Teenage Boy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Memunatu Bangura

Forty-four year old Adama Sesay was yesterday remanded at the Female Correctional Centre by Magistrate Abdul Sherriff, presiding at the Siaka Steven Street Magistrates' Court No.7.

The accused is before the court on two counts of sexual abuse contrary to the Sexual Offences Act of 2012.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person on a date between 23rd December and August, 2017, at N2 Low Cost Housing, Kissy, sexually abusing the thirteen year old boy.

Also, Abass Kargbo, 18, was remanded on allegation of having sexually penetrated a seven year old child, contrary to law.

Kargbo was charged with one count of sexual penetration as the police alleged that on Sunday, 20 August, 2017 at Leicester Road, he sexually penetrated a seven year-old girl.

Meanwhile, in another sexual offence case, one Amara Momoh, 20, made his twenty-fifth appearance before the same magistrate following his arraignment for sexually penetrating a sixteen year old child at Eco Centre, Hamilton village.

All three accused persons were denied bail and the matters adjourned to Wednesday, 15 November for further hearing.

Sierra Leone

SLPP Spokesman Remanded

National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), Lahai Lawrence Leema, yesterday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.