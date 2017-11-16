16 November 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Coach Ansumana Keita - 'This Is a Boost for Youth Football Development in Liberia'

By Anthony Kokoi

Players and staff of the Monrovia Football Academy toured several sites in Ivory Coast after the tournament (photo credit: MFA).

Canada-based Liberian grassroots football coach Ansumana Keita has described the Monrovia Football Academy's recent participation in its first international tournament as a boost to youth football development in Liberia.

Coach Keita, master coach at Paris Saint Germaine in Canada, said the experience gained by the kids of the academy at the recent international tournament is an added advantage to their soccer career.

"Although the academy lost all of its games, it is not important. The most important thing is their participation and experience gained from that tournament. This is a boost for youth football development in Liberia. Our youthful players need to be actively involved in such tournaments locally and internationally," Keita told Ducor Sports.

He said there is a need for additional youth development programs in the country amid the continuous growth of youth football.

"Youth football development does not come overnight, we have to keep working and compete in tournaments," he said.

The MFA recently returned for Ivory Coast following its participation the 2017 Tournoi des Talents des Lagunes. During the tournament, the academy lost all four of its matches after conceding a total of 23 goals against: Ivoire Académie of Ivory Coast, MT Soccer Foundation of Sierra Leone, and Racing Club d'Abidjan's U-15 side. The academy, however, blamed the poor results on the huge gaps in age, height, and physical strength.

"Our student-athletes had an incredible cultural experience, and they played football clubs from other West African nations in front of scouts from Manchester United, AS Monaco, Lyon, Bordeaux, and several others. Many memories were made, and we can't wait to take advantage of similar opportunities in the future," the academy said in a statement.

