16 November 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Senate Appoints Special Committee to Resolve Election Impasse

Photo: Liberian Legislature
The Capitol Building houses the Liberian legislature
By J. Burgess Carter

The Senate has appointed a special committee headed by Pro Temp Armah Zolu Jallah to help find an amicable resolution to the current political impasse resulting from the October 10 presidential and legislative elections.

The Senate's decision followed a one-day retreat last Tuesday at the Farmington Hotel in Harbel, Margibi County.

The mandate of the seven-member committee, among many things, is to hold consultations with all relevant political and other national leaders as well as regional and international partners with the aim of resolving disputes arising from the October elections, "and to assure the people of Liberia and the world at large that our country remains at peace and will strictly follow the constitutional course in the transfer of power."

The Senate's statement further encouraged the National Elections Commission (NEC) to expeditiously adjudicate all matters brought before it within the constitutional timelines, "mindful that the Liberian people represented by the Senate shall not support nor encourage any actions by any group or institution designed to undermine the Constitution, thereby creating conditions for unconstitutional governmental structures as experienced during the 14 years of war."

Members of the committee are Senators J. Gbleh-Bo Brown, Maryland; Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Grand Bassa; Peter Coleman, Grand Kru; Conmany B. Wesseh, River Gee; Oscar Cooper, Margibi; and Marshall Dennis, Grand Gedeh County.

Notable among the high turnout at the retreat were Senators George Weah, Geraldine Doe-Sherif, Jewel Howard-Taylor, Prince Y. Johnson, G. Alphonso Gaye, and Thomas Grupee.

Others included Senators H. Dan Morais, Albert T. Chie, Daniel F. Naatehn, George T. Tengbeh, and Francis Paye.

Liberia

