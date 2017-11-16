Kenya: Odinga Set to Return to Kenya After a 10-Day Tour of the U.S.

Photo: Nairobi News

Raila Odinga (left) disembarks from a plane at JKIA (file photo).

Nasa leader Raila Odinga has said he is looking forward to his return to the country and described his trip to the United States as a success.

Mr Odinga, in a one-minute video posted on his official social media pages, said he met leaders from the State Department, the Congress, and American professionals whom he briefed on the political situation in Kenya.

The opposition chief has been on a 10-day visit of the US where he held a series of meetings with the US Congressional committees on the October 26 repeat presidential election and his reasons for withdrawing from the race. He also met Kenyans living in the US.

DESERVED VISIT

On Thursday, the Nasa leader described his stay in the US as a deserved visit and said the discussions he held with the various leaders indicated that there was a lot of interest in Kenya.

Mr Odinga is expected back to the country Friday, alongside his co-principle Kalonzo Musyoka, for a series of rallies by the opposition. Mr Kalonzo has been in Germany on private business.

INTEREST IN KENYA

"There is a lot of interest in Kenya out here. We have a lot of friends in the United States. I am looking forward to coming back to Kenya. See you on Friday," he said.

"I am happy with what I have seen here (in the US)."

Once he returns to the country, Mr Odinga is set to hold a roadshow around Nairobi before addressing a rally at Uhuru Park, amidst an opposition from the police who have banned the events.

DEFY BAN

On Thursday, Nasa coordination committee co-chairman James Orengo vowed they would defy the ban and termed it as an unconstitutional and retrogressive.

Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinett on Wednesday warned the coalition against staging a match to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), saying "the move will undermine security."

The Nasa leaders were also on Thursday blocked from accessing JKIA where they had gone to issue a press statement on Mr Odinga's arrival.

According to a Nasa plan, Mr Odinga's entourage will head to Uhuru Park through Outer Ring, Jogoo, Landhies, Haile Selassie roads and Harambee Avenue.

The opposition has been rallying its members to a civil disobedience of the government and a boycott of products of companies that they said had benefitted from the Jubilee government.