16 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa, Police Set for Clash in Nairobi Over Raila Odinga Party and Rally

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Raila Odinga (left) disembarks from a plane at JKIA (file photo).
By Silas Apollo and David Mwere

The National Super Alliance and the police appear set for a clash after the opposition vowed to defy an order barring them from holding a public rally in the capital Nairobi.

The police order is the second in less than 24 hours after Nasa supporters were banned from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where they are scheduled to receive Nasa chief Raila Odinga and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday.

JKIA

Inspector-General of police Joseph Boinett on Wednesday warned the coalition against taking the million-man match to JKIA, saying; "the move will undermine security."

The rally at the historic Kamkunji grounds in Nairobi is a curtain-raiser to a major rally at Uhuru Park to celebrate the return to the country of the Nasa leaders.

Mr Odinga and Kalonzo are set to touch down on Friday morning after a 10-day tour of the United States where he gave lectures and attended meetings with US congressional committees.

Mr Kalonzo has been in Germany on private business.

According to Nasa plan, Mr Odinga's entourage will head to Uhuru Park through the Outer Ring, Jogoo, Landhies, Haile Selassie roads and Harambee Avenue.

More on This

KCSE TESTS

However, Nairobi county police commander Japheth Koome has opposed Nasa plans, saying they will interfere with the ongoing Form 4 national exams.

"The decision to ban the rally was informed by a request by the Kenya National Examinations Council not to allow public events or meetings in the vicinity of schools. Therefore, planned Nasa rally is not permitted," said Mr Koome.

Mr Koome's order comes even as the National Resistance Movement wing of Nasa released its itinerary for Thursday and maintained that the Kamukunji rally will go on regardless.

According to Nasa head of communication, there will be a press briefing at noon at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to be followed by a roadshow to Shauri Moyo and later the rally at Kamukunji grounds.

ORENGO

Siaya Senator and Nasa coordination co-chairman James Orengo, while responding to Mr Koome's order, termed the police move as absurd and unconstitutional.

He assured Nasa supporters that the events for the two days would proceed as planned.

Mr Orengo said the law only requires one to inform the police of their intent to hold a rally, and not seek permission.

"They (police) have been duly notified and unless the same venue has been booked twice on that day, the police have no business purporting to ban it," said Mr Orengo.

More on This

Odinga Set to Return to Kenya After a 10-Day Tour of the U.S.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga has said he is looking forward to his return to the country and described his trip to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.