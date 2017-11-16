Malawi: Three Arrested for Drug Theft

Blantyre — Police in South Lunzu in Blantyre are keeping in custody three men for allegedly stealing medical drugs at South Lunzu Health Centre.

Blantyre Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Dorrah Chathyoka, confirmed the arrest of the three identified as Evance Jackson, 27, Kennedy Makwinja, 25, and Matthews Malunga 17.

"According to the guard on duty, on November 12, 2017, the three were carrying out plumbing renovations as casual workers at South Lunzu Health Centre under Chaeka Building Contractors. The renovations were being carried out in the maternity wing of the hospital, and the three took advantage of their presence at the institution to steal from the storeroom," said Chathyoka.

He said the three went away with; 100 pill packs, 3 water packs, 200 HCT tablets, 550 aspirin tablets and 200 tablets of quinine among other drugs.

The matter was then reported to South Lunzu Police who instituted an inquiry that led to the arrest of the three and the recovery of the stolen drugs.

The three will appear in court soon to answer charges of stealing from a public place contrary to section 282 (f) of the penal code.

Jackson hails from Nambera Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chiwalo in Phalombe, Makwinja is from Makanda Village in T/A Wimbe in Kasungu while Malunga comes from Mpotola Village T/A Ntchema in Chiradzulu.