Liberia: U.S. Backs October 10 Polls

The United States Embassy in Monrovia says it has confidence in the integrity of the October 10 elections.

In a statement Wednesday, the Embassy said no accredited Liberian, regional, or international observation group suggested that the cumulative anomalies observed reflect systemic issues sufficient to undermine the fundamental integrity of the electoral process.

However, it said where issues were identified in the first round of voting, "we urge the National Elections Commission (NEC) to undertake corrective actions before, during, and after the runoff election."

The U.S. Embassy urges the top two finishers, Ambassador George M. Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai of Unity Party to focus on constructively engaging each other and voters as they prepare to compete in the runoff.

"We appreciate that parties are availing themselves of the legal right to dispute resolution. We note, however, that with rights come responsibilities. Disputes and litigation should be initiated and conducted in good faith by the claimants, the NEC, and if needed, the Supreme Court, in an expeditious manner to permit the timely conclusion of Liberia's electoral process and a peaceful transition," said the statement.

The Embassy called on Liberian political leaders to take their cue from the citizens who waited patiently to vote and did so with respect for their fellow citizens, regardless of political views.

It warned that efforts by any actors to impede the expressed will of the people for personal ambition could risk goodwill and future investments in Liberia by international partners.

"The Liberian people and the international community have worked too hard and invested too much to watch Liberia's progress stall," the U.S. Embassy said.

"The United States remains committed to Liberia's future and encourages Liberians to conclude the presidential electoral process as soon as possible to allow Liberia's democratic and economic progress to continue," the statement noted.

The U.S. Embassy underscores the importance of a peaceful transfer of power to a new democratically-elected president in January, as reflected in Liberia's Constitution.