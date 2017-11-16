Liberia: Moci Speaks On 'Contaminated' Rice Allegation

... Vows To Protect Consumers

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has rubbished an allegation of contaminated Bella Lona Rice on the Liberian markets.

In a press release Wednesday, the ministry indicated that it had received separate complaints from marketers and a rice importer, Supplying West Africa Traders Incorporated (SWAT) about rebadging of spoil rice into Bella Lona bag by some major rice importers and their sales agents in the field.

"We like to call on those importers and agents who are involved to immediately desist or risk closure, because the MOCI will not hesitate to name and shame them publicly," the Ministry said in a release.

The Ministry said the Bella Lona rice which has been on the Liberian market for several years, has been tested from the country of origin certified by International Standards Laboratory (ISL) and Liberia's Standard Laboratory, adding "it has proven to be consumable for human consumption."

The Ministry also said its investigation has discovered that some of the major importers of rice have provided rebadging equipment to their sale agents in the field in other to sabotage SWAT importation of rice.

"We feel this act by some rice importers is completely wrong and has the propensity of putting other business entities out of business," the release said and disclosed that it has instructed the inspectorial division to further keep surveillance on sale agents of rice in the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is calling on the Liberia National Police (LNP) to help track down those involved with this ugly acts.

"As we approach the transitional period of another democratically elected government, MOCI called on all business entities to respect the trade mark of others and also to uphold the principles of good business practice. MOCI further appeals to consumers and marketers to report anybody who is found in rebadging rice from one brand bag to another brand bag, this act is criminal and it is against the Liberian business law," the release concluded.