16 November 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: UL Students, Police Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The New Dawn
Police patrol the streets.
By A. Omaska Jallah

Normal academic activities on the Fendell Campus of the University of Liberia were on Wednesday disrupted when students and riot officers of the Liberian National Police clashed.

The riot began when thousands of students were reportedly denied by authorities of the university to complete their registration process.

The head of the affected students Williams Dee said it is frustrating for the UL administration to close the registration process, after the students have paid their fees at various banks, waiting to complete the registration process.

He said the affected students through their head communicated twice with the administration, appealing for the reopening of the registration process but to no avails.

Student Dee said their quest for administration to reopen the process has been peaceful.

He said it is unacceptable for the administration of the university to deny thousands of students the opportunity to acquire education, adding that education is the right of all Liberians.

"They have come to suppress us of our rights; this is unfair; since we used the diplomatic means and they refused, we will not relent until our quest is met; we must get our education," Dee said

During the protest, the administration of the University invited the riot police to help arrest the situation, something that led students to go on the rampage, thus disrupting normal activities on the campus.

The riot police were seen using tear gas in an attempt to restore calm on the campus, which led to several students sustaining bodily wounds.

Liberia

U.S. Backs October 10 Polls

The United States Embassy in Monrovia says it has confidence in the integrity of the October 10 elections. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.