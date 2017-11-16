Liberia: African Women Urged to Consolidate

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has called on women in Africa to continue to take bold steps, imbue themselves with determination and self-confidence if they are to consolidate and expand the gains made in various spheres of leadership.

According to a dispatch from Accra, Ghana, the Liberian leader sounded the clarion call when she delivered special remarks at the launch of the Gender and Development Initiative in Africa (GADI) on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in the Ghanaian capital Accra.

The President said there have been numerous strides in women empowerment over the past decades but cautioned that more must be done to achieve gender parity in political and economic leadership.

She said although women should partner with men in promoting women to ascend to all areas of leadership, the core responsibility rests with women themselves.

She urged her host, Ghanaian President and African Union Gender Champion Nana Akufo-Addo to use his influence to ensure that the gap which will be created by her hand over power in a few months as President of Liberia and Africa's only elected female President is filled quickly by the election of another woman as President on the continent.

Also speaking, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted progress made in gender parity in leadership, but urged that more practical measures must be employed to gain more.

He said Ghana remains committed to women empowerment as bedrock for development.

The Ghanaian leader commended President Sirleaf for the exemplary leadership she has provided not only to Liberia but to Africa and the world over the years. He described his colleague as "an inspiration to many".

Earlier, upon arrival in Accra, Presidents Sirleaf and Akufo-Addo held a tete à tete during which several current issues of bilateral and regional interests were discussed.