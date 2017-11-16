16 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Girls Drown as They Swim in Ewaso Nyiro River in Isiolo

By Vivian Jebet

Two girls from Bulesa in Isiolo County aged 10 and 8 years have drowned in the swollen Ewaso Nyiro River while trying to swim.

Their bodies were retrieved from the river and buried Thursday according to Islamic rites.

Merti Deputy County Commissioner Julius Maiyo confirmed the incident.

The girls had gone to fetch firewood from nearby bushes when they decided to take a swim in the river.

This is the first case of drowning that has been reported in the area following heavy rains which have made the river to swell.

Mr Maiyo urged parents to be vigilant and ensure they know the whereabouts of their children now that the river has burst its banks.

Three days ago, 800 people in Merti Town were affected after their houses were submerged following heavy flooding. The floods have since subsided.

The Kenya Red Cross and the Isiolo County government are helping the affected families.

