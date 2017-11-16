Sudan: Al-Basher Arrives in Medani

Medani — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher arrived, Thursday, in Medani in a three-day official visit to Gezira State. He was received, at the airport, by the Wali (governor) of Gezira State, Dr. Mohammed Taher Eila and the state's government senior officials.
The president, during the visit, will inaugurate the third version of Gezira Festival for Tourism and Marketing and a number of services and development projects. Al-Basher will, also, address a number of mass rallies in the state.