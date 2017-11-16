Sudan: Al-Basher Arrives in Medani

Sudan government on Wednesday said it purchased two Airbus planes in favour of Sudan Airways at a cost of 60 million… Read more »

The president, during the visit, will inaugurate the third version of Gezira Festival for Tourism and Marketing and a number of services and development projects. Al-Basher will, also, address a number of mass rallies in the state.

Medani — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher arrived, Thursday, in Medani in a three-day official visit to Gezira State. He was received, at the airport, by the Wali (governor) of Gezira State, Dr. Mohammed Taher Eila and the state's government senior officials.

