Kenya: 'Nation' Series Finale in Eldoret

The Nation Golf Circuit series makes a back-to-back return to the nine-hole Eldoret Golf Club course this weekend, following the cancellation of the fourth leg at Nakuru due to the repeated Presidential election.

This weekend's event thus marks the end of the Nation Media Group-sponsored golf series whose other events this year were held at Kakamega, Nanyuki, and Nyali Golf and Country Club, Mombasa.

This weekend's event has attracted a field of 73 golfers mostly from Eldoret though the event is open to players from the North Rift region.

Like in most of the events that have taken place at Eldoret lately, the battle will be between the club's juniors and the senior players.

Among the juniors who will be chasing the overall title are 15-year-old Ishaan Nathaani who during the launch of Barclays Bank Golf series, posted an impressive score of 37 points without a handicap then.

Because of his tremendous performance, Nathaani was finally given a handicap and is currently playing off 25.

If still in good form, Nathaani and fellow top junior Rishab Sagoo currently playing off eight will certainly be players to watch.

Of the senior players, club chairman Andrew Chelogoi has been enjoying great form this year as was evident also last weekend where he shot gross 78 for nett 74.

However, for him to feature in the prize list in this event being stableford off full handicap, he may have to produce a level par or better.

That applies to others like Aaron Kitur and club captain Moses Tanui.

As usual, besides the golf event, the Nation Media Group will donate text books worth Sh200,000 to Sunrise Children's Home in Kabarnet Baringo County as part of its CSR activities.

During this function, NMG will be looking to recruit various organizations to the NIE (Newspapers In Education) through activations by NIE coordinator Caroline Mani.