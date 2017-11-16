South Africa: Cabinet Welcomes SKA Achievements

Cabinet has welcomed the economic spin-offs resulting from the focused investment in social development in the region of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA).

Communities neighbouring the SKA in the Northern Cape area continue to benefit through better education and training projects, investment in small businesses and increased job opportunities.

The Department of Science and Technology, under the leadership of Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor, will hold a public participation programme to celebrate SKA achievements with the communities around Carnarvon in the Northern Cape from 16 - 19 November 2017.

Carnarvon is where the South African portion of the SKA is being built. The SKA is set to be the world's largest radio telescope upon completion.

The purpose of the public participation programme is to celebrate the benefits that the astronomy project brings to the area in the form of jobs, academic bursaries and technical training for the communities of Carnarvon, Williston, Van Wyksvlei, Brandvlei, Vosburg, Loxton and Calvinia.

Before the public participation programme, the following will be launched: the SKA Technical Training Centre at the SKA base in Klerefontein; the upgraded road connecting Carnarvon to the SKA core site and the visitors' centre, and an incubator for the envisaged SKA Carnarvon Exploratorium.