Malawi: CRWB Moves to Engage Water Users

Kasungu — As there is usually bad blood between Central Region Water Board (CRWB) and its customers, the board has moved in to establish Water Users Committee (WUC) to deal with customers complaints.

The Board's Public Relations Officer, Zeferino Mitumba said on Wednesday in Kasungu that the committee is aimed at handling customers' complaints promptly and effectively.

"The WUC will be a voluntary responsibility and will represent consumers in their respective water supply areas when meeting CRWB," he explained.

Mitumba added that WUC shall get to know CRWB activities in order to answer some complaints, questions and queries form fellow water consumers.

"The committee is expected to assist on issues pertaining to water supply service reliability, water bill payments, new water connections, water quality, catchment and environment management and illegal drawing of water among others," he said.

Residents in Kasungu have been at the neck of CRWB for failure to supply water efficiently and at times they supply dirty water.

Some people have complained of receiving bills when their areas do not receive even a drop of water.

Senior Chief Kaomba of the district hailed the initiative saying it would enhance the relationship between the board and the customers.

"Let us cherish this initiative and be champions of this good intervention which will benefit all of us," the Chief summed up.