Malawi: Kasungu District Hospital Benefits From the Government Solar Project

Kasungu — In the wake of frequent power outages, Kasungu District Hospital has become a beneficiary of solar powered electricity.

The hospital got 24 solar panels and an air conditioner from Ministry of Health.

The solar energy has come as relief to most patients who told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that they failed to get some services due to power failure.

Kasungu District Hospital Spokesperson, Catherine Yoweri said the hospital has been rescued from the problem of power failure which affected the hospital highly.

"The coming of solar powered electricity is greatly appreciated. The operating theatre which was highly affected by power outages will now be operating smoothly," she viewed.

Kasungu District hospital is among 85 health facilities that will be provided with solar power.

The Ministry of Health has embarked on a K2.7 billion to install solar energy at 85 health facilities nationwide with funding from the Global Fund.