Sierra Leone: UBA Puts Aside Le10m for Savings Promo Winner

One of the leading financial institutions in Africa, United Bank for Africa Sierra Leone (UBA-SL), yesterday launched a savings promo with the aim of encouraging a culture of savings among Sierra Leoneans.

The savings promo will run for three months after which customers could win Le10 million as grand prize, weekend at the Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel for the second prize, while the third prize winner would receive the sum of Le3 million.

The promo would also host mini draws in which customers stand the chance to win generators, plasma televisions, cash, refrigerator and other attractive prizes.

Speaking during the media launch of the promotion at their Charlotte Street office, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UBA Sierra Leone, Chinedu Obeta told journalists that the bank is a Pan-African bank with a presence in 19 African countries, including New York, United Kingdom and France.

He said they commenced operation in Sierra Leone in 2008 and have grown to become one of three most profitable banks in the country.

He said UBA Sierra Leone encourages financial inclusion in the country, leveraging on its various products, including VISA debit and prepaid cards, master card, point of sale terminals, ATMs, Internet banking platform, UBA business direct, freedom savings account, U-Gold account, employee savings account, U-care savings account, current accounts and many others.

He said the bank has not relented in its strategy to increase branch networks to cover key locations in the country to enhance accessibility to their financial services, adding that they have branches across Freetown, Makeni and Bo Town.

"Today the bank is launching a savings promo dubbed 'Lion King Promo 2017.' It is aimed at promoting savings culture in the country. In UBA, we encourage people to imbibe savings culture right from childhood, and we have various savings products that meet all categories and needs of both existing and potential customers," he said.

He expressed the importance of savings, which he said assists customers to raise seed capital for business, adding that each of their savings account earn interest of seven percent per annum.

He said the promo would run from now to January next year, while the grand draw would be held on 14 February, 2018.

He explained that existing savings accounts that maintain a minimum of three million Leones with an increment of one million Leones monthly savings would qualify for the draw.