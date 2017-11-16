Mauritius: Republic of Benin to Seek Mauritian Expertise in the Tourism Sector

press release

The Ambassador designate of the Republic of Benin, Mr Eric Franck Saizonou, with residence in Pretoria conveyed a keen interest to seek Mauritian expertise in the tourism sector owing to the country's vast experience in this field.

The intent was expressed this afternoon during a courtesy call by the Ambassador designate of the Republic of Benin on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In his statement, Ambassador Eric Franck Saizonou, spoke of his fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth with whom he discussed the way forward and new avenues of collaboration for the mutual interest of both countries.

Mr Eric Franck Saizonou also underscored his determination to deepening the existing bilateral and friendly ties between the two countries as well as reinforcing both bilateral and economic collaboration in the areas of health; economic and cultural cooperation and diplomacy.

The newly appointed Ambassador presented his credential letter earlier today to the President of the Republic, Mrs Ameenah Gurib-Fakim.