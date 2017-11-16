Ethiopia: Multifaceted Efforts to Save Lake Tana

The presence of a water weed, locally known as Emboch, at Lake Tana was first found in 2011 by Dr. Ayalew Wonde, a biologist from Bahir Dar University. Since then, various efforts have been conducted to get rid of the weed traditionally using human labor.

Despite the large scale campaigns to weed it out, the hyancith (Eichhornia crassipes) has kept on spreading on the lake as it has developed ability to revive quickly. Hence, the efforts exerted by the public have not brought about significant impact.

The major problem is that the weed revives within a short period of time unless it gets chopped, grinded and burned. According to studies, it takes more than 30 years to get rid of the weed. Ninety per cent of its body surfaces on the water.

Currently, the weed infested 50 thousand hectares of the lake. A study conducted by Dr. Solomon Kibret, a Bilogyist at California Uninversity, indicated that the major cause behind the quick re-emergence of the weed is that 90 percent of its body is comprised of water. It consumes plenty of water and has the ability to totally dry out the lake, unless quick measures are taken, the study stressed.

There are assumptions that the weed was imported either with agricultural technologies or fish traps, though it still needs further studies. The weed has also been observed in Sudan before it showed up at Lake Tana.

Tana is among the world's 250 lakes that are listed for having numerous biodiversities. It contains about 28 fish types, of which 21 of them are endemic. In the other way, the lake is also home to more than 30 historic monasteries, aged over 700 years. They host long historic and religious heritages, which are visited by numerous tourists.

According to the study, following the water weed infestatation, the number of fish in the lake has significantly decreased. The weed has infestated some 500 hectares of farmland in the surrounding area. Unless immediate solutions are taken, the water weed might cause massive disaster on the huge biodiversity and the surrounding community. It might also damage the nation's economy by affecting tourism and development projects including the Grand Rainassance Dam. Currently, the country is applying traditional weeding as well as other biological and technological methods. A prevention strategy has also been designed to remove the water weed until 2018.

But it seems difficult to achieve with little and unorganized efforts. Even some of the aforementioned methods have their own shortcomings. The shortcoming of using a machine can't mow more than 10 hectares per day. This means that with ten machines, it would take more than one and half year, to eradicate the the entire weed from the lake.

Though using chemical is the finest immediate solution, it could damage the biodiversity of the lake. The study indicates that biological method is the best solution from the available schemes to avoid the weed once and for all. And it has been implemented in 30 countries that have faced similar problem. For instance, the weed appeared on Lake Victoria is expected to be gotten rid of within 2 years with such method.

Therefore, as technological and biological methods are results of critical studies, universities need to maximize efforts to produce more efficient solutions. Accordingly, universities found in the nearby cities of Lake Tana, including Bahir Dar, Gondar and Debre Tabor have been putting hands to support the efforts to save the lake. Before two weeks, Gondar University has released its first machinery, mainly invented to mow and grind the water weed.

Similarly, Bahir Dar University is prompting to find out biological and technological methods, according to Dr. Mulunesh Abebe, University Research and Community Service Vice President. Together with Mulat Industrial Engineering, the University is exerting efforts to produce machinery at a cost of 19 million birr that could chop and grind the weed.

In 2015/16, the University facilitated opportunities for Ethiopian experts to draw Uganda's lesson in getting rid of the water weed from Lake Victoria. The university currently is trying to apply this experience at Lake Tana. "Uganda managed to control the invasive weed by applying biological methods and we are trying to do the same."

Hence, after bringing 150 beetles that only eat water hyacinth from Wonji Sugar Factory and conducting extensive research, the University is set to test its experiments practically at the Lake. As to her, the invasive weed threatens the surrounding biodiversity and major development projects of the country. The university has been also working to protect the biodiversity in and around the lake through conducting studies innurturing papyrus grass.

Blue Nile Water Study Institute Researcher and Biology Department Assistant Professor at the University, Dr. Getachew Beneberu said that biological method is the best available method to save the lake and its biodiversity. "We have been conducting researches on beetles for the past five months."

The beetles eat only the weed as their main source of food and the university is still conducting additional studies to prevent possible side effects, he noted. The 150 beetles were reproduced in laboratory. Currently, their number has reached 2000 and in each life cycle, they consumed the water weed. Once all precautionary measures are taken, this biological method would be tried on the lake within a month. "It is possible to release 250 to 1000 beetles in highly affected areas and they are expected to consume the weed in very short time."

The labor force that has been exerted so far to weed out the hyacinth could be worth about 16 million Birr. Recent study conducted by FAO indicates that 19 million USD is required to bring the weed to an end once and forever. But so far, only little amount has been secured. The federal government allocated not more than two million Birr. Therefore, allocating sufficient amount of budget and assisting the overall efforts of the universities' research and innovation programs should be given due attention by all stakeholders and the government to save the lake and its biodiversities on time.