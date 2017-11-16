15 November 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Absence of PS Stalls Hearing for Social Welfare Ministry

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jariatu S. Bangura

The Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender and Children's Affair, Madam Rakie Macarthy, yesterday failed to appear before parliament to explain why the Public Expenditure Tracking (PET) fund was not released by her ministry for the year 2017.

Even though Minister of Social Welfare, Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden was present, the committee could not interview her on the grounds that she is not the vault controller. The absence of Madam Macarthy forced the committee to postpone the hearing indefinitely.

The meeting, which was a joint hearing of both the Social Services, Finance and Human Rights Committees to investigate how funds were expended for the 2016/17 fiscal years, had as agenda a resolution of the ongoing disagreement involving the Ministry of Social Welfare, National Disability Commission and the National Children's Commission.

However, Dr. Blyden argued that the letter she received was for her to appear before both committees and not the Permanent Secretary. She noted that the PS and other staff were currently working on the ministry's budget expenditure ahead of their appearance before Sub-committee No.2, after they were stood down on Monday because of some errors in the report they had submitted.

"According to the letter I received, it clearly indicated that the minister is to face the committee and not the Permanent Secretary. I am humbly pleading for another date except Wednesday as we have Cabinet meeting," she said.

Chairman of Finance Committee, Hon. Hassan Sheriff, emphasised that the presence of the PS would be relevant because she is the Vault Controller and signatory to the account, adding that they could not continue the meeting without her.

"I am not sure if we will continue with this meeting as the PS should be here to discuss the issue and we don't have enough time now. We only have between now and Friday 17th to conclude this process. Therefore, please discuss with the Committee Clerk when you will be available so as to put this issue to rest," he said.

Sierra Leone

SLPP Spokesman Remanded

National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), Lahai Lawrence Leema, yesterday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.