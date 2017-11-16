16 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Police Recording Increase Cases of Defilement in Dedza

By Yamikani Sabola

Dedza — Police in Dedza says it is recording increases number of cases of defilement in the district despite awareness campaigns it has been conducting to discourage the malpractice.

Spokesperson for Dedza police Sub Inspector Edward Kabango said in an interview on Wednesday that they recorded 12 cases of defilement from July to September, 2017 which is a similar figure recorded last year in the same quarter.

He said some of victims are girls below five years of age.

"Some of the victims involved are girls who are aged below five while others are teenage girls and the perpetrators usually give excuses of being ignorant to the fact that they were engaging in sex with an under aged girl," Kabango said.

The PRO pointed out that the police have managed to secure convictions in almost all the cases and the perpetrators are serving jail sentences.

He said majority of the perpetrators are close relations of the victims including fathers and uncles.

"Most of the cases are happening right in victims' homes with perpetrators being uncles or even fathers. The perpetrators usually take advantage of the girls especially when their wives are not at home. Other cases are involving teachers defiling their students," Kabango added.

He explained the police is continuing with awareness campaigns to sensitize communities on the legal implications of committing defilement as well as to encourage people to report such cases to police.

