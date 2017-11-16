14 November 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Female Presidential Candidate Rocks Western Rural District

By Dusuba Koroma

Residents of Kalitown community in outskirt of Freetown over the weekend met with the sole female presidential candidate of the Unity Party, Madam Femi Claudius-Cole, and pledged their support to her ahead of the 2018 elections.

Speaking to the mammoth gathering, Madam Claudius-Cole expressed delight at the warm reception from the community, as she underlined that vision and passion for people was the key reason for her candidature as presidential aspirant of the Unity Party.

Madam Claudius-Cole urged the community to support her in her political journey and dream to become the first female president in the country.

While comparing Sierra Leone to other African countries, the Unity Party front woman said the country is by far richer than many others in terms of natural resource, but its people are poor because of bad governance by various regimes. "We still remain the poorest with all our wealth. The youth have been complaining about unemployment, but we are sitting by and watching foreigners come and override us. We have come to change things in Sierra Leone come 2018," she declared.

She added: "We have not come to give you money, neither did we bring T-shirts to campaign, but we have come to create that change which we have long been craving for.

"Many people want to become president not because of what they are coming to do for the country, but what they are going to gain from Sierra Leone after acquiring power."

She further encouraged the community to put their trust in a woman by massively voting for her in the March 7th, 2018 election.

"I just need you to try me for just one term and if I do not meet your expectations, replace me with another person," she urged.

