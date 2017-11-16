16 November 2017

Egypt: Three Takfiris Killed, 74 Suspects Arrested in N.Sinai

Military Spokesman Colonel Tamer al Rifaay said Law Enforcement Troops of the Second Field Army have targeted terrorist hideouts in North Sinai, leaving three Takfiri elements killed .

The campaign also resulted in detaining 74 suspects over supporting terrorist activities in Sinai .

In a statement released on Thursday 16/11/2017, the spokesman said five four-wheel drive vehicles, four storehouses for ammunition, fuel tanks containing 10 tons of fuel were seized during the security campaign .

He also said the army is fully controlling all border crossings and checkpoints leading to North Sinai. The army also seized a vehicle containing motorbike spare parts and materials used in making explosives along with walkie-talkie devices and fake passports and sums of money .

He made it clear that the Law Enforcement troops would continue their campaigns to clear out the terrorist hideouts and uproot terrorism from North Sinai .

