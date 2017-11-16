Egypt: 'Cairo Declaration' of Unification of SPLM Signed At Egypt Intelligence HQ

The Cairo "Declaration of Unification" of Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) was signed on Thursday 16/11/2017 at the Egyptian General Intelligence headquarters under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni .

The signing of the Cairo Declaration is an important step in supporting peace and ending the war between the factions in the neighboring Republic of South Sudan .

Cairo hosted a meeting from Monday to Thursday for the SPLM and its former leaders which was crowned by the signing of the Cairo "Declaration of Unification" of the opposition movement to put an end to the conflict and maintain peace in South Sudan .

The signing of the Cairo Declaration is an important step in supporting peace and ending the war between the factions in the Republic of South Sudan, which is a political entry point for the return of refugees and displaced persons to their areas of origin .

The parties also agreed that the Egyptian General Intelligence would coordinate with the parties concerned and follow up the implementation of what was agreed upon in Cairo .