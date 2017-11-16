16 November 2017

Egypt: Dollar Exchange Rate Stable At Egypt's Major Banks

The US dollar exchange rate was relatively stable during morning transactions at major banks on Thursday 16/11/2017 .

The dollar exchange rate stood at EGP 17.58 for buying and EGP 17.68 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, Banque Du Caire, the Bank of Alexandria and the National Bank of Greece .

At the Commercial International Bank (CIB), the dollar rate recorded EGP 17.56 for buying and EGP 17.66 for selling .

The rate stood at EGP 17.59 for buying and 17.69 for selling at the Arab African International Bank and Al Baraka Islamic Bank .

The dollar rate backed to EGP 17.60 for buying and 17.70 for selling at Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait .

