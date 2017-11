Egypt is concerned following up the political and security developments in Zimbabwe, said the foreign ministry's spokesman Ahmed Abu-Zeid on Wednesday 15/11/2017 .

"Cairo urges all parties in the African country to exercise self-restraint and wisely deal with the current situation," Abu-Zeid told reporters .

The foreign ministry is contacting the Egyptian embassy in Zimbabwe around the clock, said the spokesman, adding that members of the Egyptian community there are safe .