Egypt: Shoukry Posts Sisi On Outcome of His Arab Tour

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi affirmed on Wednesday 15/11/2017 the importance of continuing the endeavors meant to support stability in the Arab region .

During his meeting with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Sisi also asserted Egypt's firm stance with regard to preserving the Arab solidarity in light of the challenges besetting the region, presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement .

Shoukry presented a report to the president on the outcome of his Arab tour, which included Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE and Saudi Arabia .

The minister also pointed to his trip's contribution to highlighting Cairo's keenness on boosting unity among Arab states in light of the current challenges encountering the region .