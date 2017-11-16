16 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Shoukry Posts Sisi On Outcome of His Arab Tour

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi affirmed on Wednesday 15/11/2017 the importance of continuing the endeavors meant to support stability in the Arab region .

During his meeting with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Sisi also asserted Egypt's firm stance with regard to preserving the Arab solidarity in light of the challenges besetting the region, presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement .

Shoukry presented a report to the president on the outcome of his Arab tour, which included Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE and Saudi Arabia .

The minister also pointed to his trip's contribution to highlighting Cairo's keenness on boosting unity among Arab states in light of the current challenges encountering the region .

Egypt

Arab Neighbors Urge Libyan Rivals to Achieve Political Breakthrough

Foreign ministers of Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria on Wednesday urged the Libyan rivals to achieve a breakthrough in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.