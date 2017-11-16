Malawi: Police Geared for Theft and Accidents During Festive Season

Blantyre — Malawi Police Services (MPS) says it has put in place measures to prevent accidents as well as theft during the festive season.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday in Blantyre, National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera, said the police would be on high alert taking into consideration that criminals take advantage of the numerous activities taking place and motorists also travel a lot.

"We have enhanced our intelligence collection initiative whereby we are collecting information on those who want to commit crime and we are also making sure that police officers are visible in all areas. We also have an initiative where we are sensitizing the public on security measures they can use to be safe in their homes," he said.

On road safety, Kadadzera said the police have set up more check points saying most accidents are being caused by overspreading and the checkpoints will help look into this problem.

The Spokesperson pointed out that more traffic police officers have been deployed along the roads so that they provide motorists with the necessary advice on road safety but also fine those in conflict with the law.

However, despite the set measures, Kadadzera said the police are always on high alert doing their job and do not just wait for the festive season in order to enforce law order in the country.

He appealed to all Malawians to be vigilant during the festive season calling on those going to the lake to be cautious when swimming in the lake to avoid any drowning cases and those in their homes to report any unusual activities happening in their areas.

He called on all motorists to follow road safety rules to avoid any road accidents.