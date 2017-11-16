East Africa: Experts Worry Over Proposed Amisom Withdrawal

The proposed withdrawal of around 1000 African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops from Somalia could create vacuum in the country, lead to the revival of weakening Al Shabaab and undermine the gains made against the insurgent groups so far, learnt The Ethiopian Herald.

Political Science and International Relations Lecturer at Aksum University, Gebrehiwot Hailemariam, says slashing the number of peacekeeping mission amid the weak status of the federal government of Somalia, could pose a serious risk for the country which has seen slight improvement recently.

"I do not think that pulling out AMISOM forces at this stage is a right move. It could result in resurrection of the militant group to regain strength and positions." The withdrawal of AMISOM forces must be gradual and carried out carefully to ensure that the progress made against the militant is sustained"

Already weakening and losing strategic grounds in the country, the terrorist group is switching to Guerrilla warfare and suicide bombings. Al Shabaab is no longer strong to face peacekeeping troops and that is why it resorts to target civilians, hence there must be a change in tactic in the counter mechanisms as well, he noted.

Ethiopian troops have played a central role in weakening the terrorist groups and helping the Somalian people enjoy relatively better peace and stability. IGAD and Ethiopia should come up with best alternative way to halt the systematic attacks of Al Shabaab, he added.

Meanwhile, Gebrehiwot indicates that Al Shabaab has been in precarious condition due to the relentless efforts of Ethiopia and AMISOMforces, but he feared any possible withdrawal of peacekeeping forces may carry huge repercussion effect. "It would be a blessing for the terrorists. Hence, taking this into consideration, Ethiopia and other nations organized under the umbrella of AMISOM must continue to operate there until the central Somalian government is able to stand strong on its own."

He also believes that Ethiopia should increase its presence and continue to help the central government in combating the group, not only to ensure stability in the war-torn state but also prevent possible cross border attacks from the militants.

IGAD Peace and Security Director General, Ambassador Tewlede Gebretsadkan, on his part states that AMISOM needs to strengthen itself to ensure stability in the country but the central government in Mogadishu carries the main burden to contain the problem.

If goes spiral out of control, Al Shabaab could use Somalia as launching ground of attacks which has been as witnessed before. "Somalian force should replace AMISOM troops, but this has been a slow move. Somalian force is not in the position to unilaterally fight back the milting group. So, the primary task of IGAD and AU must be finding ways to build the combating capacity of the Somalian military," he said.

According to IGAD Executive Secretary Ambassador (Engineer) Mahboub M. Maalim, Member states of IGAD under AMISOM have contributed military personnel to counter the extremist group. And Ethiopia has given its best to Somalian peace and stability. It has put its own people and resource at the disposal for the sake of Somalian people. The presence of Ethiopian forces in Somalia has shrunk the sizes of areas controlled by Al Shabaab to which IGAD appreciates,