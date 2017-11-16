16 November 2017

Malawi: Man Gets Seven Day Jail Term for Contempt

By Daniel Kasondo

Thyolo — Thyolo Third Grade Magistrate's Court Wednesday sentenced Arnold Kholowa, 36, to seven days imprisonment for disturbing court proceedings after he threatened a witness in court in a case in which his mother is a complainant in a land grabbing case.

Kholowa, was found in contempt of court after he exchanged words with Village Headman Manase, who testified against his mother.

Third Grade Magistrate, James Balakasi, immediately ordered the arrest of Kholowa, who was kept in the dock for some minutes as the magistrate winded up the case at hand.

The Magistrate started Kholowa's case which lasted less than 3 minutes.

"Don't you know the rules of the court? How can you threaten a witness right in court," the magistrate ask?

Kholowa tried to defend himself saying what the village headman testified in court was a total lie but the court found him guilty and convicted him accordingly.

"I sentence you to seven days in prison for contempt of court," the magistrate ordered.

The mother could not believe what had happened as she saw her son taken away as a convict.

"I wish he was ordered to pay a fine, this is too much. Am ready to pay the fine but it seems the judgment cannot be reversed," the mother observed.

Kholowa hails from Manase Village in the area of Traditional Authority Ngolongoliwa in Thyolo.

