Uganda: Local Government Officials Kicked Out of Legal Committee On Age Limit

Parliament — Parliament's Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on Thursday turned away a delegation from the Uganda Local Governments Association, saying that they were ill prepared.

The delegation led by the Association President, George Mutabazi was on Thursday appearing before the committee to give their views on the age limit bill.

However, Mutabazi told the committee that only 11 districts have made resolutions on the age limit and that the decisions are not binding to the rest.

"We are trying as much as possible to be within the law [but] only 11 districts have so far passed resolutions on removal of age limit," he said.

Mr Mutabazi said that as the association, lifting the age cap would be supported especially for lower administrative units.

"We would think it is fair to open the lower and upper age cap for local councilors [because] one is allowed to run for MP at 18 but not as councilor, "said Mutabazi.

The Local Govt Association represents all districts in the country, and the committee would not consider a position from only 11 units.

The Association made no direct reference to Article 102 (b) but instead raised matters they claimed were critical to Local Government elections to be included.

Mr Denis Hamson Obua (NRM Ajuri County) advised the committee to send the delegation away, while Bukooli North MP, Guster Mugoya (NRM) requested that the submission alluding to qualification of MPs be expunged from the records of the committee for allegedly being evasive and irrelevant to the bill process.

The committee chaired by West Budama North MP Jacob Oboth has advised the representatives of the Local Governments to return on a later date with more comprehensive and specific submissions.

The committee stops receiving submissions on the bill this week.

The bill by Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi seeks to repeal Article 102 (b) of the Constitution, to lift the age limit cap for presidential candidates.