Uganda: MP Muhanga Transports NRM Supporters to Museveni's Age Limit Rally

National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters in Kabarole district are being transported on a free charge to attend the age limit consultation rally at Karambi Sub County.

President Museveni is expected in Kabarole this afternoon to attend the rally on the invitation of Margaret Muhanga, the Member of Parliament Burahya County.

At 10am more than six buses started ferrying people to the venue. The people were ferried from Kasenda, Kichwamba, Busoro and Hakibale sub counties, which make up Burahya County.

Some of the buses belonged to Kalita Transporters Company, Nyakasura School, Mpanga Secondary School and Kyebambe Girls School. Each of the buses transported more than 60 people who were dressed in yellow T-shirts with yellow ribbons tied on their heads.

In an interview with this reporter, Muhanga said that she paid the costs to transport her supporters to the venue to listen to the President.

On Wednesday, Stephen Asiimwe, the Resident District Commissioner led a team of several Kabarole district NRM party officials on radio stations in Fort Portal and rallied the people to turn up in big numbers and welcome the President.

During the talk show, Mr Asiimwe asked those who want to see the President to converge at the respective sub county headquarters for transport to the venue.

Ms Muhanga is a key supporter of a private member's bill that seeks to amend the constitution and remove presidential age limits. The bill, tabled last month by Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi, seeks to repeal Article 102(b) which bars people below 35 and those above 75 years from standing for president.

Those who support the bill say the clause is inconsistent with the constitution as it discriminates people on the basis of their age.

Mr Museveni stands to benefit directly if the amendment is pushed through. In power since 1986, President Museveni would not be eligible to contest in the 2021 elections as he will be 77 years.

In Tooro, senior religious leaders and at least two NRM MPs have spoken out against the proposed constitutional amendment. Bishops Reuben Kisembo Amooti of Ruwenzori Diocese and Robert Muhiirwa Akiiki of Fort Portal Catholic Diocese have on several occasions asked Mr Museveni to consider retiring instead of tinkering with the constitution.

The two bishops have been joined by Fort Portal Municipality MP Alex Ruhunda and Sylvia Rwabwogo, the Kabarole Woman MP, who say Article 102(b) should be allowed to be tested. When the two politicians held joint consultation rallies in Fort Portal town, Bishop Muhiirwa was in attendance.