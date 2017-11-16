Uganda: Lack of Experience and Skills Brew Problems in Police Force

opinion

A Commissioner, Superintendents and Inspectors of Police, a Sergeant, two Corporals and a Constable were arrested and charged with the offence of kidnapping Lt Joel Mutabazi and handing him over to Rwanda. The type of kidnapping alleged to have been carried out is so grave that it carries a death penalty on conviction.

As the nation was still reeling in shock, another Commissioner of Police and several senior officers were arrested on suspicion of abuse of office, corruption, theft, and obstruction of justice. Another Commissioner is on the run. A commissioner is a rank below Assistant Inspector General of Police. There is reason to worry.

These two are not isolated incidents. The media is full of reports of errant officers. So, how did we get here?

Previously, a recruit into the Force underwent a nine-month training at Masindi Police College. After graduation, there were two years of mandatory probation. During that time, a Constable would be under close supervision and guidance by an officer of a higher rank. He or she observed all aspects of police work. This exposed him or her to criminal investigations, prosecutions, law enforcement, prevention and detection of crime, protection of life and property, etc. Only on recommendation by the supervising officer would the Constable be promoted to a Corporal.

A Corporal was only promoted to Sergeant after a lengthy period of distinguished service in the various sectors of police work and on recommendations of his superior. This promotion was important to a Corporal because only Sergeants were eligible to enrol for a three-month course at the Police School.

No performance on further training. Then there was a junior and middle command course available only to those who attained the rank of Assistant Inspector of Police or Inspector of Police. A senior command course was available only to those who attained the rank of Superintendent of Police. Advanced police studies were available to Commissioners of Police.

Cadet assistant Superintendents of police being university graduates, began with a nine months course at Kabuli Training School and were also placed under a two-year probation period. Thereafter, they undertook the same courses beginning with the middle command course.

It was this fusion of qualifications, experience and acquisition of skills that produced professionalism. Gen Kale Kayihura himself never attended any of these courses.

Never went through the ranks. He introduced military courses. Unlike Gen Katumba Wamala, who recognised his limitations and relied heavily on the professionals, Gen Kayihura either purged or sidelined them. He personalised the police. That fusion of qualifications experience and skills disappeared hence the problems we see in the police today.

Our extradition law provides the process through which Rwanda can request for a suspect to be sent back to Kigali. The charged officers appear to have been unaware of this law. "Orders from above" is not a defence in court. In fact, the amiable thoughtful and cool headed outgoing police spokesman Asan Kasingye has distanced the Force from their illegal acts. In the interest of self preservation, our young district police commanders and other officers should start treading carefully.

An interview of Frank Mwesigwa published in The Observer of November 1-2 best illustrates this point. He states that at the Police Training School, they were trained in military skills. Previously, police did not undertake military courses for the simple reason that they are irrelevant to police work. He says they came up with the rule that every MP must consult only in his or her constituency.

He is unaware that it is illegal for him to make such rules. Just as he is unaware that it is illegal for him to tell MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine what kind of songs to sing where and when. If he had undergone proper police training, acquired experience and skills, he would not be making such mistakes. Therefore, when castigating these young men and women for their misdeeds and failures, we should take into account the fact that the country has failed them.

They are taught and view themselves as instruments of regime survival. To the young officers, NRM work is part of their job. They see nothing wrong with that.

The age limit debate and the reactions and actions of our district police officers is clear evidence of this.

Previously recruitment and promotions were guided by well laid down procedures to ensure transparency and accountability. Promotions were dictated by qualifications, courses attended, exemplary performance, long service, adherence to ethics and integrity. Not anymore. You only have to carry out a roll call of district police commanders to understand. Nepotism and clanism cannot be denied. That compromises professionalism as an officer has to accept what those who put him or her in office demand.

Again the interview of Frank Mwesigwa is a pointer. He says his fast rise in police ranks is due to the 13 professional courses he has undertaken in anti-terrorism operations both within and outside Uganda. That is more than one course per every year he has served in police. He appears to have spent more time in class than police work. This deprives him of gaining experience. He sees Opposition politicians as terrorists through the lenses of the 13 courses. In less than 10 years, he has risen to the rank of Commissioner of Police. Wow!!

Senior Superintendent of Police Nixon Agasirwe is reported as never having attended any of the courses outlined above. Just jumped from an informer to a Superintendant. What kind of madness is that?

Management of the Force is another area of concern. In the run-up to 2016 general elections, "Police" recruited one million crime preventers. Then there is this loose relationship between police and both the Kiboko Squad and Boda Boda 2010, which recently beat up primary school pupils for wearing red ribbons. These three groups can easily be turned into personal militias like we see in Somalia, Libya, and Yemen. Well organised, they can even take on our national army. Now we see gun-wielding men in civilian clothes abducting citizens. Who are they? They bring back memories of Idi Amin's dreaded and murderous State Research Bureau.

This is not just a case of a few bad apples. The harm that has been done goes to the very foundation of the Force. It cannot exist in its present form. It had to be disbanded. That is not to condemn all police officers. There are a few who have dedicated their lives to the Force and served with distinction.

Mr Ogalo is an advocate