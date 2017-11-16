Ethiopia: Maintaining Peaceful, Harmonious Industrial Relations

editorial

The new draft labor law is set to ensure both productivity and better working conditions for employees, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MoLSA). The new law is expected to maintain peaceful and harmonious industrial relations and help foster nation's industrialization and development ambitions.

Though both the Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions (CETU), an alliance of nine industry federations and the Ethiopian Employers' Federations have reservations on some of the articles of the new draft labor law, it is set to protect the interests of the nation, employers and employees alike. In fact, the government has shown willingness to organize discussion forums so that all parties reach mutual consensus.

True, the formulation of the new draft law is timely as the nation is aspiring to achieve industrialization and attract significant amount of foreign direct investment. Following the adoption of the agricultural led industrialization strategy since the past two and half decades, and the successive economic growth, the nation has laid firm foundation for industrialization.

What is more is that, having the second largest population in Africa, Ethiopia has been building several state-of-the- art industrial parks. And numerous investors have been coming and investing in the country, creating a significant number of job opportunities for citizens. Hence, it can be said that drafting a new law is a timely move to handle this new development properly in a manner that supports the overall economic ambitions.

Specifically speaking, the draft law is set to create peaceful industrial relation between employers and employees, improve work discipline and working conditions [both in terms of social and economic benefits] and augment productivity as well.

The government believes that it is impossible to separate working conditions from productivity. Hence, the draft law would simultaneously improve companies' productivity and better working conditions for their employees. In fact, it is when companies offer better working conditions that their employees become efficient and productive. At the same time, it is when companies are productive and profitable enough that they would be able to afford and provide better working conditions and social services to their employees.

The case in point here is the overtime rule in the new draft law. The overtime payment has increased from 1.25 to 1.5 birr per hour during day time and from 1.5 to 1.75 per hour during the night shift. This would enable companies to improve their production and productivity at times when there is huge demand for their products and services. Besides, the change also benefits employees who want to earn extra money from overtime.

The draft law, according to MoLSA's experts would also help to reduce lateness and absenteeism, the two adversaries of productivity.

Then again, the other important factor that is critically important to maintain peaceful, harmonious industrial relations is the tradition of collective bargaining. Through collective bargaining, employees/ labor unions and their employers negotiate the scope of the employment relationship. This tradition would make it possible to handle future disputes that might arise. Hence it is important to develop this tradition in Ethiopia's industrial relations.

Further, it is also important to ensure occupational safety and security. So many times it has been witnessed that many of the accidents that occur at workplaces were avoidable. Hence, stakeholders have to collaborate under the law to ensure occupational safety and security. The absence of which might be one of the reasons that cause dispute in industrial relation.

Above all, concerted efforts are expected from all stakeholders to improve the work culture of citizens. Citizen's positive attitude to work and spirit of commitment to duty would improve productivity, hence would be additional leverage to attract foreign companies to Ethiopia. Though drafting such laws would have its own contribution to ensure work discipline and ethics, developing a strong culture of work among the society should be seen as a process. As attitudes are related with beliefs and behaviors, they require a coordinated efforts of all stakeholders at all levels. Particularly, the government, the media, religious institutions CETU, employers' federation and other societal organizations have to work hand in hand to improve the working culture of Ethiopians.