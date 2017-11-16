16 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: New National Coach Makes First Discards

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Point guards Carlos Cabral, José Salvador and small forward Malick Cissé, have been sidelined from the national men basketball team, ahead of the qualifiers for the World Cup of 2019 set for 24-26 November this year in Luanda.

According to the radio sport channel of the Radio Nacional de Angola (RNA), the national coach, Bryant Voigt, in the third session of training included Leonel Paulo and Olímpio Cipriano, while Hermenegildo Mbunga and Leandro Conceição were excluded for health reason. Centre Felizardo Ambrósio is also out of the pre-selection due to an injury.

Overseas-based Carlos Morais, Yanick Moreira and Valdelício Joaquim are expected to arrive at any time.

The US coach is sifting through the team to come up with a small group for the qualifiers.

Speaking at the end of the session, Bryant Voigt expressed satisfaction with the engagement of the players who are doing their best to grasp the instruction.

Attending the training session have been Gerson Domingos, Edson Ndoniema, Leandro Conceição, Edmir Lucas, Gerson Gonçalves, Olímpio Cipriano, Roberto Fortes, Islando Manuel, Leonel Paulo, Reggie Moore, Fidel Capita, Ngombo Rogério, Alexandré Jungo, Eduardo Mingas, Teotónio Dó, Hermenegildo Mbunga and Miguel Kiala.

Angola

National Police Reinforce Proximity Policing

The National Police will focus more on implementing proximity policing countrywide, a strategy that is aimed at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.