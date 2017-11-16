Luanda — Point guards Carlos Cabral, José Salvador and small forward Malick Cissé, have been sidelined from the national men basketball team, ahead of the qualifiers for the World Cup of 2019 set for 24-26 November this year in Luanda.

According to the radio sport channel of the Radio Nacional de Angola (RNA), the national coach, Bryant Voigt, in the third session of training included Leonel Paulo and Olímpio Cipriano, while Hermenegildo Mbunga and Leandro Conceição were excluded for health reason. Centre Felizardo Ambrósio is also out of the pre-selection due to an injury.

Overseas-based Carlos Morais, Yanick Moreira and Valdelício Joaquim are expected to arrive at any time.

The US coach is sifting through the team to come up with a small group for the qualifiers.

Speaking at the end of the session, Bryant Voigt expressed satisfaction with the engagement of the players who are doing their best to grasp the instruction.

Attending the training session have been Gerson Domingos, Edson Ndoniema, Leandro Conceição, Edmir Lucas, Gerson Gonçalves, Olímpio Cipriano, Roberto Fortes, Islando Manuel, Leonel Paulo, Reggie Moore, Fidel Capita, Ngombo Rogério, Alexandré Jungo, Eduardo Mingas, Teotónio Dó, Hermenegildo Mbunga and Miguel Kiala.