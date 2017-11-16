Angola Participates in WHO Conference

Luanda — Angola is participating on Thursday and Friday in the first Ministerial Conference of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuberculosis, which is taking place in Moscow, Russia.

According to a press note from the Angolan Ministry of Health, the Angolan delegation is led by the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta.

The event is taking place under the motto "Ending tuberculosis in the sustainable development era: a multisectoral response".

Government officials, civil society representatives and leaders of UN organizations are attending this first WHO Global Ministerial Conference to end tuberculosis (TB).

According to WHO data, in 2016 there were 10.4 million new TB cases worldwide, ten per cent of which were cases involving people who were HIV positive.

Still for the same year, it is estimated that 1.7 million people died from tuberculosis, including about 400,000 HIV positive people, representing a drop in relation to the year 2015.