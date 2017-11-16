South Africa: Good News Awaits Cape Town Sevens Fans

Extra seats will be installed and 3 000 additional tickets per day be made available for the previously sold-out HSBC Cape Town Sevens tournament, SA Rugby confirmed on Thursday.

The highly-popular second leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will take place at the Cape Town Stadium on December 9-10 and the additional tickets will go on sale on Friday.

Temporary seating in the top tier of the West Stand of the Cape Town Stadium have been added to help ease the demand for tickets to this popular event, which sold all available seating within two hours of tickets becoming available in late July.

Sales will open at 09:00 on Friday through Computicket (outlets and online), as well as at all participating Shoprite and Checkers outlets, and will sell at R350 each.

"We were inundated by requests for more tickets, but the reality was that all available tickets were snapped up by fans, despite us putting a limit of 10 for each purchase," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

"We investigated other possibilities and after consultation with the stadium's management, added another section of seats, which will also sell-out in a very short time."

For fans travelling from abroad or out of town, limited tickets and travel packages are also available from SA Rugby Travel.

SA Rugby yet again strongly warned members of the public not to buy from third party agencies or companies offering tickets and hospitality packages as these are entirely unofficial and cannot be guaranteed.

Source: Sport24