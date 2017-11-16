16 November 2017

Angola: National Police Reinforce Proximity Policing

Luanda — The National Police will focus more on implementing proximity policing countrywide, a strategy that is aimed at improving public security.

According to the minister of the Interior, Ângelo Veiga Tavares, this move happens in line with the law number 07/16 on the organisation and functioning of dwellers commissions, which should also lead to the creation of the community vigilance service.

"We need a police force that is closer to the citizens and is respected by them, with appropriate preventive and reactive capacity, modern and adapted to the reality of each moment", said the minister at the opening of the Extraordinary Broad Consultative Council of the National Police.

The minister went on to say that the citizens need a more vigorous police in the fight against crime, but also a police force that respects human rights.

Ângelo Veiga Tavares said he believes citizens need to participate actively in their security.

The Extraordinary Broad Consultative Council of the National Police is set to last two days.

