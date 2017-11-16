South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Police, Coega

press release

Police are looking for a 55-year-old lady who went missing after a murder took place in Coega.

On 15 August 2017 at 07:00 the body of Mr Zwelinzima Jantjies, 52 years old, was found murdered at Coega Farm, opposite Coega Hotel in Coega Road, Coega. Medical examination revealed that he was killed by blunt force blows to his head.

His girlfriend, the 55-year-old Thobeka Mirriam Gema who was living with him for the past few years, could not be found since then. It is unclear if she might have been a victim in the murder as well. She was originally a resident of Motherwell before moving in with Mr Jantjies.

Police are urging any person that could assist the police with information of the murder or the whereabouts of Miss Gema, to please contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Sikhumbuzo Lawula at 083 875 5088 or Swartkops police station.