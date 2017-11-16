16 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Police, Coega

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Police are looking for a 55-year-old lady who went missing after a murder took place in Coega.

On 15 August 2017 at 07:00 the body of Mr Zwelinzima Jantjies, 52 years old, was found murdered at Coega Farm, opposite Coega Hotel in Coega Road, Coega. Medical examination revealed that he was killed by blunt force blows to his head.

His girlfriend, the 55-year-old Thobeka Mirriam Gema who was living with him for the past few years, could not be found since then. It is unclear if she might have been a victim in the murder as well. She was originally a resident of Motherwell before moving in with Mr Jantjies.

Police are urging any person that could assist the police with information of the murder or the whereabouts of Miss Gema, to please contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Sikhumbuzo Lawula at 083 875 5088 or Swartkops police station.

South Africa

Loophole May Protect Organisations From U.S. Abortion Gag Rule

Experts say confusion over the rights of local healthcare workers to provide the service while receiving US funds only… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.