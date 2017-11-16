South Africa: Twenty Year Sentence Handed Down to Mitchells Plain Killer

Experts say confusion over the rights of local healthcare workers to provide the service while receiving US funds only… Read more »

Western Cape: Although the twenty year prison sentence will not bring his victims back, we are pleased with the incarceration of Riedewaan Salie (34) today in the Cape High court. Salie was handed down the lengthy prison sentence for killing six year old Hope Pockpas in 2013 and 24 year old Dillon McKenna in 2016, both in Lentegeur, and for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm during 2016 in Mitchells Plain. The investigating officer, Detective Constable Morne Sass, presented the court with thoroughly investigated case dockets which secured the accused's conviction, indicating our commitment to send ruthless criminals to where they belong.

