16 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe Faces a Grave Constitutional Crisis

Zimbabwe simply cannot afford to have a de jure or de facto coup; once any change of power in any nation comes through a means other than the strict fulfilment of the constitution, in letter and spirit, a dangerous precedent is set which is hard to reverse. By DAVID COLTART.

Zimbabwe faces a grave constitutional crisis. For all the ambiguity in General Constantine Chiwenga's statement it challenges President Robert Mugabe either to turn his back on his wife and other members of the G40 faction or to face the wrath of the military. In reality however it provides Mugabe with little choice - because the thought of Mugabe turning his back on his wife at his age, and in his state of dependence, is unthinkable.

It would also be a grave mistake to think that this comes from a small or weak faction of the military. It is a significant fact that the Commander of the Army, General Philip Sibanda sat next to Chiwenga and reporters at the press conference have said that there were about 90 senior officers present. It appears that the only significant officers not present were Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri and Airforce Commander Perence Shiri (who...

