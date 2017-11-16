South Africa: Labour Holds Diving Regulations Workshop, 16 to 17 Nov

press release

The Department of Labour's Directorate: Occupational Health and Hygiene (OHS) is to convene a Diving Regulations workshop with the diving industry to address a myriad of issues affecting the industry.

The theme for the workshop is: "Improving compliance in the diving industry". The Department of Labour plays a key role in ensuring that there is economic growth in the diving industry, hence the certification of the diving schools as well as the development of the training standards. To ensure that there is international recognition of the certification of the South African diving qualification, the Department is a member of the International Diving Regulatory and Certification Forum (IDRCF).

The topics to be covered during the workshop and not limited to the below mentioned are:

Risk assessment in the diving industry

Control of the diving operations

Management of the diving operations

OHS priorities for diving operations

Reporting of occupational injuries and diseases

Application of unemployment insurance in the diving industry

The diving industry has various branches best known among those are commercial diving and its specialised applications in area of offshore diving, marine salvage and ships husbandry among others. There is also the applications in marine archaeology, scientific research, public service, law enforcement and military service.

The objective of the Inspections & Enforcement Services Branch under which the Directorate: Occupational Health and Hygiene is located seeks to promote occupational health and safety in the workplace by regulating dangerous activities and the use of plant and machinery.

The Diving Regulations of 2009 were promulgated to address the following issues amongst others:

Provide for sufficient and appropriately qualified personnel to conduct operations safely at all times through designated diving schools.

To lay down minimum training standards to be adhered to, by the designated diving schools.

Inculcate the principles of a safe culture and the protection of those involved in the diving operations.

The Diving workshop will be addressed by Department of Labour and industry experts. The workshop is targeted at employers, employees, diving schools, contractors, officials from other departments whose activities impact on diving, commercial diving instructors, commercial divers, SAMSA officials, South African Police Services diving personnel, Transnet Port Authority, Transnet Port Terminals, fishing Industry, construction industry, Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, Two Oceans Aquarium and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Media is invited at the workshop.

Issued by: Department of Labour