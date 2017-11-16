16 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Manyonga Headlines SA's IAAF World Indoor Squad

Long Jump world champion Luvo Manyonga spearheads an eight-member national preparation squad announced by Athletics South Africa for the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships .

Manyonga, who was named Sports Star of the Year at last week's SA Sports Awards, leads a powerful men's Long Jump trio which also includes World Championships bronze medallist Ruswahl Samaai and former African champion Zarck Visser .

Former national 100m record holder Henricho Bruintjies , meanwhile, carries a strong sprint contingent which also features powerhouse speedster Emile Erasmus and joint SA women's 100m record holder Carina Horn .

The other members of the preparation squad are Shot Put giant, Orazio Cremona and US-based distance runner, Dominique Scott-Efurd .

"Well done to all athletes who have been named in the preparation squad, but the door is not closed yet for other athletes," said ASA president Aleck Skhosana.

"We are expecting to send a strong team to the IAAF World Indoor Championships, which will offer another opportunity for our nation's top athletes to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in August."

The 17th edition of the IAAF World Indoor Championships will be held in Birmingham, England between March 1-4, 2018.

South Africa Preparation squad:

Men

Henricho Bruintjies - 60m

Emile Erasmus - 60m

Ruswahl Samaai - long jump

Luvo Manyonga - long jump

Zarck Visser - long jump

Orazio Cremona - shot put

Women

Dominique Scott-Efurd - 1500m/3000m

Carina Horn - 60m

