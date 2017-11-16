16 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Makhura - Protest Actions Should Not Create Racial Divisions

Tagged:

Related Topics

In an effort to rebuild trust and understanding over Black Monday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura met with the leaders of the Freedom Front Plus (FFP) to discuss the fallout from the protests.

Makhura was locked in a closed meeting for more than an hour on Thursday morning with FFP leaders Pieter Groenewald and Philip van Staden, the Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane and two senior police officers.

Concerned citizens marched to protest against farm murders in the country, declaring the October 30, Black Monday.

Racial tension

The protest was criticised on social media with some commentators saying that the march was racially skewed.

This prompted a discussion at the Gauteng legislature a day after the nationwide protests.

Following the meeting on Thursday Makhura told reporters: "We need to have an opportunity to discuss matters of grave concern to the farming community."

He said that South Africans should not allow issues of crime to create racial divisions.

"We don't want [it], when our people protest, to take us to the past. We are in this together, we are building a new country," Makhura said.

A call for unity

He said leaders should work together in dealing with issues affecting South Africans.

Makhura said those who participated in the Black Monday protest should ensure that they followed the law, adding that some of the roads were blocked and some organisers did not apply for permission to march.

Meanwhile, Groenewald said crime had no colour and that it affected everyone.

"All murders are important. There is a perception that when you are talking about farm murders you are only talking about white people that gets murdered. That is not true."

He also said the Black Monday protest was not a place to have an old apartheid flag and that freedom of expression should be respected.

"The flag is not banned...we must not allow such an issue to paint a picture of what black Monday was. Black Monday was to say to the people that we have a problem and we must solve it."

Source: News24

South Africa

Loophole May Protect Organisations From U.S. Abortion Gag Rule

Experts say confusion over the rights of local healthcare workers to provide the service while receiving US funds only… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.