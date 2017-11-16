South Africa: Makhura - Protest Actions Should Not Create Racial Divisions

In an effort to rebuild trust and understanding over Black Monday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura met with the leaders of the Freedom Front Plus (FFP) to discuss the fallout from the protests.

Makhura was locked in a closed meeting for more than an hour on Thursday morning with FFP leaders Pieter Groenewald and Philip van Staden, the Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane and two senior police officers.

Concerned citizens marched to protest against farm murders in the country, declaring the October 30, Black Monday.

Racial tension

The protest was criticised on social media with some commentators saying that the march was racially skewed.

This prompted a discussion at the Gauteng legislature a day after the nationwide protests.

Following the meeting on Thursday Makhura told reporters: "We need to have an opportunity to discuss matters of grave concern to the farming community."

He said that South Africans should not allow issues of crime to create racial divisions.

"We don't want [it], when our people protest, to take us to the past. We are in this together, we are building a new country," Makhura said.

A call for unity

He said leaders should work together in dealing with issues affecting South Africans.

Makhura said those who participated in the Black Monday protest should ensure that they followed the law, adding that some of the roads were blocked and some organisers did not apply for permission to march.

Meanwhile, Groenewald said crime had no colour and that it affected everyone.

"All murders are important. There is a perception that when you are talking about farm murders you are only talking about white people that gets murdered. That is not true."

He also said the Black Monday protest was not a place to have an old apartheid flag and that freedom of expression should be respected.

"The flag is not banned...we must not allow such an issue to paint a picture of what black Monday was. Black Monday was to say to the people that we have a problem and we must solve it."

